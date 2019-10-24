Thursday, 24 October 2019

eir launches 5G in Ireland

The launch will scale up from 10 towns and cities in Ireland to 20 by the end of the first quarter of 2020

Ireland's biggest telco, eir, has launched 5G mobile network services in 10 towns and cities across the country.

Customers will be able to experience mobile networks speeds in excess of 1Gbps in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford, as well as Carlow, Castlebar, Dundalk, Drogheda and Kilkenny.

“I am delighted to launch eir’s 5G network, giving our customers widespread access to the next generation of mobile connectivity. With 5G, our customers will be able to download their favourite shows instantly, to stream high definition content without buffering and to enjoy lag-free low-latency gaming. Most significantly, it will substantially enhance business connectivity and we are proud to play our part in creating the strong telecoms infrastructure that is vital to Ireland’s continued growth,” said eir CEO Carolan Lennon.   

The 5G launch is part of a €1 billion investment by eir to revolutionise connectivity across Ireland.

"eir is transforming its mobile network and 5G will complement on-going upgrade and expansion of our 4G network, which will bring high voice and high-speed data coverage across more than 99 per cent of the population of Ireland, allowing our customers to access high speed data services on the most expansive 4G mobile network in Ireland,” Lennon added. 

