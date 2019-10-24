Huawei ships 200 million smartphones in 2019

Huawei has shipped 200 million smartphones to the international market, reinforcing its position as the world's second biggest supplier of smartphone handsets. Huawei has reached the 200-million-unit milestone 64 days earlier than it did in 2018…

Huawei has shipped 200 million smartphones to the international market, reinforcing its position as the world's second biggest supplier of smartphone handsets.

Huawei has reached the 200-million-unit milestone 64 days earlier than it did in 2018, despite a torrid year, which has seen it dragged into a high-profile security spat with the US government.

Huawei's handset sales have been hit by the US government's decision to add the company to the Entity List – effectively meaning that new Huawei devices cannot access the Android operating system or other services provided by Google.

This has dented Huawei's ambition to reel in the world's biggest smartphone producer, Samsung.

Despite this, 2019 will still register as a hugely successful year for Huawei, especially in a market that is bracing itself for waning demand.

A recent report published by Gartner showed that sales of smartphones will drop by 3.2 per cent next year. While Gartner did not provide an estimate of sales figures for the smartphone segment, it said that it expected overall sales of mobile phones to fall by 3.9 per cent to 1.7 billion units in 2020. The devices market as a whole, including PCs of various form factors, will fall by 3.7% to 2.1 billion.

Huawei has remained tight lipped over the forthcoming release of its foldable, flatscreen smartphone, the Mate X, with some analysts speculating that it could launch in China before the end of the year.

