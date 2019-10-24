Sunrise's $6.3bn Liberty Global deal collapses as shareholders reject acquisition

Sunrise's proposed $6.3 billion takeover of Liberty Global's Swiss network has collapsed, after the company failed to win support from its shareholders in a crucial vote. Sunrise was poised to acquire Liberty Global's Swiss network…

Sunrise was poised to acquire Liberty Global's Swiss network, which would have dramatically boosted its market share in Switzerland.

“It is very disappointing,” Sunrise's CEO, Olaf Swantee told journalists from the Financial Times.

“It was a unique opportunity to consolidate the Swiss market but we have to respect shareholders. We now have to go back to our standalone strategy.”

In the wake of the announcement, Sunrise has cancelled its scheduled EGM.

"We regret cancelling the EGM. We have spent a significant amount of time engaging with our shareholders and continue to believe in the compelling strategic and financial rationale of the acquisition," said Peter Kurer, chairman of the board of directors of Sunrise.

Sunrise was one of the first telcos in the world to launch 5G when it rolled out its next generation mobile networks in April 2019.

The proposed acquisition of Liberty Global's network would have helped the company scale up its fledgling 5G network.

