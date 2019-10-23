Wednesday, 23 October 2019

Crosslake Fibre boosts connectivity between Toronto and New York

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 22 October 19

The cable is the first direct link to be laid between the two cities in two decades

Crosslake Fibre has announced that it has completed its new fibre optic cable, which will boost connectivity between New York and Toronto. The cable is the first to be laid under Lake Ontario in 20 years…

Crosslake Fibre has announced that it has completed its new fibre optic cable, which will boost connectivity between New York and Toronto.

The cable is the first to be laid under Lake Ontario in 20 years. Using a specialised 192 fiber strand submarine cable that measures over 58 km in length, the ultra-low latency route will connect Toronto’s largest carrier hotels, Equinix TR2 at 45 Parliament Street and 151 Front Street West, to Equinix NY4 in Secaucus, New Jersey.

“The new network provides the lowest latency performance, physical geographic diversity, and ultra-high capacity throughput for customers,” said Mike Cunningham, CEO of Crosslake Fibre.  

“This backbone Internet infrastructure benefits the financial markets, data centers, content delivery networks, the gaming eco-system, payment processing, and Internet download speeds, in addition to being a catalyst for economic development.”

Crosslake Fibre provides a full portfolio of fiber services connecting Toronto, Secaucus, NJ and Buffalo, NY using the route.

Crosslake Fibre's CEO, Mike Cunningham will be speaking at the Submarine Networks EMEA event in London next February. Click here for to find out how you can be a part of the show. 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry