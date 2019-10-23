Crosslake Fibre boosts connectivity between Toronto and New York

Crosslake Fibre has announced that it has completed its new fibre optic cable, which will boost connectivity between New York and Toronto. The cable is the first to be laid under Lake Ontario in 20 years…

The cable is the first to be laid under Lake Ontario in 20 years. Using a specialised 192 fiber strand submarine cable that measures over 58 km in length, the ultra-low latency route will connect Toronto’s largest carrier hotels, Equinix TR2 at 45 Parliament Street and 151 Front Street West, to Equinix NY4 in Secaucus, New Jersey.

“The new network provides the lowest latency performance, physical geographic diversity, and ultra-high capacity throughput for customers,” said Mike Cunningham, CEO of Crosslake Fibre.

“This backbone Internet infrastructure benefits the financial markets, data centers, content delivery networks, the gaming eco-system, payment processing, and Internet download speeds, in addition to being a catalyst for economic development.”

Crosslake Fibre provides a full portfolio of fiber services connecting Toronto, Secaucus, NJ and Buffalo, NY using the route.

