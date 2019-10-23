Virgin Media unveils its second gigabit city in the UK

Virgin Media has revealed that it will launch gigabit broadband services in Manchester, making the city the second to benefit from its pledge to bring 15 million gigabit broadband connections to the UK by 2021. Over 500…

Virgin Media has revealed that it will launch gigabit broadband services in Manchester, making the city the second to benefit from its pledge to bring 15 million gigabit broadband connections to the UK by 2021.

Over 500,000 customers in Manchester will now be able to access gigabit broadband services through Virgin Media's existing network infrastructure, which utilises DOCSIS 3.1 technology.

“Manchester is a major centre for Virgin Media and the place our Project Lightning network expansion first started, so switching on our hyperfast gigabit services will help to once again transform connectivity across the city and surrounding areas," said Jeff Dodds, chief operating officer at Virgin Media.

“This service is more than 26 times faster than Manchester’s average broadband speed, meaning that households can do everything they want to do online, at the same time, without delay and are well set for whatever comes next.

“The Government has called for nationwide gigabit connectivity and we’re helping them leap forward to reach this ambition by turning on our next-generation Gig1 broadband across our entire network over the next 24 months - a speed and scale unmatched by anyone else.”

Virgin Media's Gig1 service offers consumers average download speeds of 1.104Mbps. The company has already made services available to customers in Southampton and will dramatically ramp up its rollout over the course of the next few months.

