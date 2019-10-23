T-Mobile and Sprint promise 2,000 jobs to gain Colorado's support for merger

The US state of Colorado has dropped its opposition to the proposed merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, after the pair provided guarantees over the number of jobs that would be created in the Centennial State…

Colorado struck a deal with Dish Networks, the newly formed fourth telco that will take possession of T-Mobile and Sprint's pay-as-you-go assets, to provide 2,000 jobs in Colorado in the wake of the $26.5 billion merger.

Colorado had been part of a multi-state lawsuit opposing the proposed merger. However, it will now withdraw from the suit, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

"CO knows that New T-Mobile will create jobs and deliver 5G to rural areas of the state-and beyond," T-Mobile's CEO, John Legere, said in a statement of Twitter over the weekend.

Great news that @COattnyGeneral is coming off the State AG lawsuit and joining @TheJusticeDept settlement! CO knows that New T-Mobile will create jobs and deliver 5G to rural areas of the state-and beyond! Key info: https://t.co/oaVuUfg688 — John Legere (@JohnLegere) October 21, 2019

Sprint and T-Mobile struck a similar deal with the State of Mississippi last week. With Mississippi and Colorado withdrawing their support for the lawsuit, the carriers still face opposition from 16 other US jurisdictions, including the states of New York and California, as well as Washington DC.

The case is set to go to court in early December, unless the pair can successfully negotiate terms with the remaining States.