Telia Group ousts its chairwoman and prepares $1 billion bid for broadcasting giant

Swedish telecoms giant, Telia Group, is considering replacing its existing chairwoman,Marie Ehrling, as it bids to revolutionise its online content services.

A report by Reuters suggests that Telia Group is preparing a $1 billion bid to acquire Bonnier Broadcasting. In a bid to reposition itself away from a traditional telecoms service offering, Telia Group has named Lars Johan Jarnheimer, who is currently chairman of publishing group Egmont Media, as their chairman elect.

“I had envisaged staying on until April and now that is not happening, and that is something I have to accept,” Ehrling told Swedish news agency TT.

Ehrling has been in her role as chairwoman of Telia Group since 2013.

Jarnheimer has extensive experience in the publishing and online content sectors and his appointment will help Telia Group ramp up its online content offering through a series of partnerships and strategic acquisitions.

Telia Group currently has 24 million subscribers, predominantly in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark and the Baltic nations. As the group begins its 5G mobile network rollout across its key markets in 2020, online content, ultra high definition streaming and mobile gaming services will all provide key revenue streams.

