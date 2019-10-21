Monday, 21 October 2019

Telia Group ousts its chairwoman and prepares $1 billion bid for broadcasting giant

Chris Kelly
Telia Group is Sweden’s biggest telco and has operations throughout Scandinavia, Europe and in Asia

Swedish telecoms giant, Telia Group, is considering replacing its existing chairwoman,Marie Ehrling, as it bids to revolutionise its online content services. A report by Reuters suggests that Telia Group is preparing a $1 billion bid to acquire Bonnier Broadcasting…

“I had envisaged staying on until April and now that is not happening, and that is something I have to accept,” Ehrling told Swedish news agency TT.

Ehrling has been in her role as chairwoman of Telia Group since 2013.

Jarnheimer has extensive experience in the publishing and online content sectors and his appointment will help Telia Group ramp up its online content offering through a series of partnerships and strategic acquisitions.

Telia Group currently has 24 million subscribers, predominantly in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark and the Baltic nations. As the group begins its 5G mobile network rollout across its key markets in 2020, online content, ultra high definition streaming and mobile gaming services will all provide key revenue streams.

