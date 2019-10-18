BT unveils 5G Smart Port initiatives in Belfast

BT is launching a series of 5G industrial 5G use cases at one of the UK's biggest port facilities in an attempt to showcase the benefits of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). BT will team up with AR and VR specialists, Ubimax and VRtuoso to present a series of Smart Port solutions at Belfast Harbour…

BT is launching a series of 5G industrial 5G use cases at one of the UK's biggest port facilities in an attempt to showcase the benefits of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

BT will team up with AR and VR specialists, Ubimax and VRtuoso to present a series of Smart Port solutions at Belfast Harbour.

“We’re delighted to be working with Belfast Harbour, Ubimax and VRtuoso to explore the benefits that 5G can bring to the Port and to the City of Belfast," said Gerry McQuade, CEO of BT’s Enterprise unit.

BT predicts that 5G technologies will deliver $2.2 trillion of revenue to the global economy by 2034.

“It will deliver far more than enhanced mobile broadband services for consumers and will have a far bigger impact in the enterprise space, by transforming entire industries. But 5G can’t be viewed in isolation. It needs to be considered as a vital component of a brand-new digital ecosystem comprising the Internet of Things, data analytics, AI, mobile edge computing, content and cloud infrastructure," McQuade added.

"The demonstrations we’ve shown today are a powerful illustration of what 5G can do for business, both here in Northern Ireland and across the UK. They’ve shown that 5G will be the catalyst for a revolution in how technology supports people, enables workplaces and simplifies operations.”

BT has launched 5G network services in Belfast as part of its initial rollout with EE and the city is expected to host a series of 5G test beds for industrial applications.

“Working with BT on this initiative has opened our eyes to a whole new world of 5G possibilities. We have a strong ambition and motivation to become the world’s best regional port and create an iconic waterfront district for Belfast, making it an attractive place to live, work, visit and invest in. Using the very latest technologies and collaborating with expert partners is a key part of how we will deliver that vision for Belfast. What we’ve seen so far has given us a real appetite to continue exploring how 5G enabled applications will help us transform the Port and Belfast’s waterfront, boost trade and make an even more significant contribution to Northern Ireland’s economy,” said Joe O’Neill, chief executive of Belfast Harbour,