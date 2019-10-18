LG U+ teams up with Ericsson as it looks to scale up its 5G network in Korea

South Korean network operator, LG U+ has named Ericsson as its network partner for its 3.5GHz non standalone network. LG U+ was among the first operators in the world to launch 5G…

South Korean network operator, LG U+ has named Ericsson as its network partner for its 3.5GHz non standalone network.

LG U+ was among the first operators in the world to launch 5G, when South Korea's big three mobile network operators launched next generation mobile services earlier this year.

LG U+ already uses Ericsson for its core network, with the latest agreement naming the Swedish tech giant as the preferred vendor for its Radio Access Network.

“We are delighted to have Ericsson as a trusted 5G Core and 5G RAN vendor. Ericsson’s end-to-end 5G technology leadership is key to ramping-up our nationwide 5G ambitions in Korea. Ericsson will help us to deliver the very best enhanced mobile broadband experiences for our subscribers, as well as opening up innovation and job creation opportunities through the Internet of Things (IoT), Industry 4.0 and digitalized society,” said Daehee Kim, Vice President, Network Strategy, LG U+.

The latest figures show that South Korea has secured 3.5 million 5G subscribers since it became the first country in the world to launch next generation network technology in April 2019. LG U+ will now focus on expanding the scale and reach of its fledgling 5G network.

