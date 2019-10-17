BT predicts renewed focus on network automation in 2020

The global telecoms industry will see a renewed focus on network automation and opensource technologies over the next year, according to senior figures at BT. "In the next 12 to 18 months we expect to see a much greater focus on management and network orchestration (MANO)…

"In the next 12 to 18 months we expect to see a much greater focus on management and network orchestration (MANO), with greater use of open source developer platforms in the networking space. We also anticipate increased consolidation of virtualised network functions (VNFs) and security e.g. firewalls and potentially compute," BT's head of customer innovation, Andy Rowland, told Total Telecom ahead of his speech at the Total Telecom Congress this month.

Rowland will be speaking on the opportunities involved with edge-computing, as the global telecoms sector looks to scale up its fledgling 5G networks.

"5G will also drive some interesting developments with MEC being used to support a range of new business applications like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in the business world with the compute again being run at the Edge. Finally, we expect IoT already one of the key drivers for Edge to finally take-off, with customers moving beyond myriad pilots and scaling the benefits using the newly emerging infrastructure we have discussed," he added.

