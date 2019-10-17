FCC gives its approval for T-Mobile's merger with Sprint but the deal isn't signed off yet

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has voted to approve the proposed merger between US carriers T-Mobile and Sprint, by a margin of 3 votes to 2. While the FCC has yet to formally publish its verdict…

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has voted to approve the proposed merger between US carriers T-Mobile and Sprint, by a margin of 3 votes to 2.

While the FCC has yet to formally publish its verdict, sources close to the matter told journalists at Bloomberg that the decision had been made.

The $26.5 billion merger has already received approval from the US Department of Justice and the FCC is the final regulatory body required to provide its consent before the deal can be finalised.

However, despite clearing the final regulatory hurdle, T-Mobile and Sprint must now await the outcome of a multi-State lawsuit, bought by a group of US states who oppose the deal on the grounds that it will reduce competition.

The lawsuit is set to go to court in early December, with T-Mobile and Sprint agreeing not to proceed with their prospective merger until after the court case has concluded.

The proposed merger would create the US' third biggest telco, with the scope and scale to challenge AT&T and Verizon for nationwide dominance.

