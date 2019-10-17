O2 launches 5G in the UK, with no premium to customers

O2 has switched on its 5G mobile network in the UK, becoming the third mobile network operator to launch next generation mobile services in the UK. O2 kicked off its 5G offering in Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London, Slough and Leeds today, with a promise to scale up its next generation network reach to 20 towns and cities in the UK by the end of the year…

O2 has switched on its 5G mobile network in the UK, becoming the third mobile network operator to launch next generation mobile services in the UK.

O2 kicked off its 5G offering in Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London, Slough and Leeds today, with a promise to scale up its next generation network reach to 20 towns and cities in the UK by the end of the year.

“Today is a significant moment for our customers and our business as we switch on the O2 5G network. We’re launching with a range of tariffs that make it easy and fair for customers to access 5G, with flexible plans that cost no more than 4G. We’re also switching on 5G in important parts of towns and cities first, places where it will benefit customers and businesses most," said Mark Evans, CEO, Telefónica UK.

"I believe 5G is going to revolutionise the way people and businesses use mobile connectivity, unlocking huge possibilities for our economy and society. No one in the country has all the answers today, but I’m excited about getting it into the hands of our customers and working with leading partners to help shape the future of 5G for the next generation,” he added.

As with EE and Vodafone's initial 5G launches, O2 will rollout next generation mobile services at no cost to the customer. With tariffs starting at £25 per month for 5GB of data and unlimited calls and texts, O2 will launch 5G at the same prices as its existing 4G tariffs.

The UK's digital minister, Matt Warman, hailed the launch as an important step in the country's digital transformation journey.

"We want the UK to be a global leader in 5G and for the majority of the population to have access to a 5G signal by 2027. This investment by O2 is a great step forward in rolling out the technology across our home nations, providing world-class infrastructure to help us grow our economy and compete strongly," he said.

O2 will offer subscribers a choice of 4 distinct handsets – the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G; Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G; Samsung Galaxy A90 (5G); and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G.

O2 is the third UK operator to launch fifth generation mobile network services. EE launched 5G in the UK in May, with Vodafone following hot on their heels. Three UK has also launched a fixed wireless access 5G home broadband solution and is expected to launch mobile network services in the coming weeks.