Millions left without voice and data services, as Three's UK network goes down

Three customers in the UK have been left without voice, data and text services, as the country's fourth biggest mobile network suffered a serious outage today.

Three customers took to social media to vent their frustration at the outage, which left customers without services on Thursday morning.

Three has recently launched 5G in the UK through its fixed wireless, home broadband offering. The company opted to delay the launch of its next generation mobile network services until it had completed the migration of its 10 million strong customer base onto its new, 5G ready cloud based core, provided by Nokia.

It is unclear whether the current network outage is linked to a glitch in the migration process.

In a statement to the press, Three UK said that its engineers were working on restoring services over the course of the day.

"Three is currently experiencing technical difficulties with our services across voice, text and data which means that some customers will be experiencing an intermittent service. Our engineers are working on the issue now to fix the problem as soon as possible. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to our customers," the statement read.

Three UK customers are now reporting that services are beginning to come back online, but that network availability is patchy.