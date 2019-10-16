Bharti Airtel teams up with Ericsson for 5G

Indian network operator, Bharti Airtel, is to deploy Ericsson’s 5G ready Cloud Packet Core in its network architecture, as it looks to ready its networks for the evolution towards 5G. The move will address Airtel’s customer&rsquo…

Indian network operator, Bharti Airtel, is to deploy Ericsson’s 5G ready Cloud Packet Core in its network architecture, as it looks to ready its networks for the evolution towards 5G.

The move will address Airtel’s customer’s growing data usage on its current 4G network.

“The Indian telecom market is witnessing massive surge in data usage. To address this demand and evolving consumption patterns, we are investing in innovative technologies and solutions to enable a superlative data experience for our customers in India. Ericsson is one of our key network partners and this deployment will help us enhance our packet core network which will not just scale up data capacity, but also make us edge cloud ready,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel.

The move will pave the way for Airtel to launch 5G network services in India in the second half of 2020 and builds on the company’s existing collaboration on 4G.

“Ericsson has been leading the virtual Evolved Packet Core market for several years now and our solutions in this area are gaining traction around the world. The technologies and solutions that we are providing Airtel are a key part of Ericsson’s 5G Core offering. The deployment of these technologies will help Airtel in meeting the rapidly evolving demands of customers and also enable swift deployment of new use cases and innovative services for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Internet of Things (IoT),” said Nunzio Mirtillo, head of Ericsson South East Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson.

