Revenues up 24%, despite challenging 2019 for Huawei

Chinese network equipment provider, Huawei, has posted a 24.4 per cent increase in its revenues for the first nine months of 2019, according to an official release. Revenues grew to 610.8 billion yuan ($86 billion)…

Chinese network equipment provider, Huawei, has posted a 24.4 per cent increase in its revenues for the first nine months of 2019, according to an official release.

Revenues grew to 610.8 billion yuan ($86 billion), despite the Chinese tech giant spending the majority of the year engaged in a high-profile security spat with the US government.

Speaking to journalists at the Global Mobile Broadband Forum in Zurich on Wednesday, Huawei’s president of the carriers business group, Ryan Ding, confirmed that the company had shifted 400,000 5G active antenna units (AAUs) to the international market and had signed 60 5G launch deals with operators around the world.

Huawei will be quietly confident of a strong end to the year, as Germany became the latest country to announce that, despite US protestations, it would not ban Huawei from its 5G networks.

“We welcome the move the German government has taken to create a level playing field for 5G network vendors,” a Huawei spokesperson told Total Telecom on the sidelines of the MBBF conference in Zurich.

“Politicising cyber security will only hinder technology development and social progress while doing nothing to address the security challenges all countries face.”

Huawei will also expect strong demand from its domestic market, as China prepares to launch 5G in the first half of 2020. The epic scale of the launch will mean that Chinese operators will deploy between 600,000 and 800,000 5G base stations before the end of 2020.