India’s telecoms minister promises pricing reforms on 5G spectrum

India’s telecoms minister, Ravi Shankar, has promised price reforms ahead of the country’s forthcoming 5G spectrum auction.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress event, Shankar told journalists from the Telegraph of India that the government would look into the pricing structure for 5G spectrum.

“Spectrum auctions will be done this financial year... We are undertaking some reforms in spectrum pricing,” Prasad said at the India Mobile Congress 2019.

Two of India's biggest telcos, namely Vodafone-Idea and Bharti Airtel, have already said that they may boycott the auction, unless India's regulator considers lowering its prices, according to a report in the Economic Times of India.

The Telecoms Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has previously said that it expected to raise a staggering $84 billion (Rs 9.83 trillion) at its forthcoming airwave auction.

“It doesn’t make sense for us to buy at these levels, when the ecosystem won’t be developing for the next two to three years,” a top Bharti Airtel official told the Economic Times.

India has confirmed that it will hold its 5G auction by the end of the current financial year.

Indian operators have made little secret of the fact that they can ill afford the monumental capital investment that 5G demands, whilst simultaneously trading on wafer thin margins. Speaking at a recent industry event in Delhi, Bharti Airtel’s CEO Gopal Vital said that the cost of doing business for telcos in India had to come down.

“This must not be about revenue maximisation. This is about building a strong digital footprint for the country. The cost of the spectrum needs to come down,” he said.

