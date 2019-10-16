Ericsson: Digitalisation is worth $700 billion to the global economy to 2030

The process of industrial digitalisation is a $700 billion opportunity for global commercial markets, according to a report by Swedish tech giant, Ericsson. As 5G rollouts across the world continue to gather momentum…

The process of industrial digitalisation is a $700 billion opportunity for global commercial markets, according to a report by Swedish tech giant, Ericsson.

As 5G rollouts across the world continue to gather momentum, Ericsson predicts that a plethora of industrial use cases will emerge in the short to mid-term.

Ericsson has launched its 5G for business: a 2030 Market Compass report, as it looks ahead to the key trends that will govern the industry.

“With this compass we can better guide our customers in navigating in the 5G landscape beyond mobile broadband. However, the journey to grow the 5G business starts now by building momentum and identifying 5G-enabled B2B opportunities,” said Jan Karlsson, senior vice president and head of business area for digital services at Ericsson.

The report claims that up to $700 billion of business to business opportunities can be addressed by the digitalisation of telcos and service providers in the industry by 2030. However, service providers and telcos must act within the next 5 to 7 years to capitalise on this opportunity, the report claims, while roles and market shares are still being established.

Also in the news:

KKR acquires controling stake in Hyperoptic

ZTE and China Mobile launch 5G standalone trial in China

BT launches 5G in 20 UK towns and cities