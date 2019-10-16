Telefonica CTIO: We need a multi-vendor approach to Standalone 5G – particularly in the core

Standalone 5G must be built with a relentless focus on resiliency, near 100% reliability and security, in order to drive the evolution of a truly connected society…

Speaking at the Global Mobile Broadband Forum on Tuesday, Telefonica’s CTIO, Enrique Blanco, said that a multi-vendor strategy in the 5G core was absolutely fundamental to securing this aim.

“Standalone 5G will be critical infrastructure for society, so it is essential to build it in a more resilient and robust manner. We need to build the core using a multi-vendor strategy.

“In the future, if we are forced to shut down or pause our network, we will have to shut down hospitals. Transport, commerce. We need to build a 5G core where that kind of thing is impossible.

“Standalone 5G is a moon shot and we will need to fly to the moon every day – every hour in fact. Reliability and resilience is therefore critically important. We cannot fail. At Telefonica this is an obsession for us,” he said.

