Wednesday, 16 October 2019

Huawei boss: European governments must deliver contiguous, cost-effective spectrum for 5G

Chris Kelly
Tuesday 15 October 19

Huawei's deputy chairman said that spectrum release was a key challenge for operators as they look to ramp up their initial 5G offerings

European governments and regulators must ensure that they provide operators with cost effective, contiguous spectrum, to ease the financial burden of 5G, according to Huawei’s deputy chairman, Ken Hu. During his welcome address at the Global Mobile Broadband Forum in Zurich on Tuesday…

European governments and regulators must ensure that they provide operators with cost effective, contiguous spectrum, to ease the financial burden of 5G, according to Huawei’s deputy chairman, Ken Hu.

During his welcome address at the Global Mobile Broadband Forum in Zurich on Tuesday, Hu said that governments needed to view 5G as a strategic investment, creating favourable conditions for operators to rollout next generation mobile network services at scale.  

“I hope governments can help to provide contiguous spectrum. Operators need it. Each operator needs access to 100MHz blocks of contiguous spectrum in order to maximise their 5G rollouts.

“5G is critical national infrastructure so spectrum resources must not be too expensive. We need to be flexible. For example, in China the government allowed operators to pay in instalments, helping to spread the cost of 5G and reducing the intensity of that initial capital investment,” he said.

Hu also echoed the sentiments of the GSMA, by saying that national governments must resist the urge to push up spectrum prices in an attempt to maximise short term revenues.

“We actually see some governments reducing the cost of spectrum for operators. Saudi Arabia recently cut the cost of its 5G spectrum at auction by 25 per cent,” Hu added.

Hu stated that there are currently 40 active 5G mobile networks around the world, with that number projected to grow to 60 by the end of 2019. Hu said that the global telecoms industry needed to change its mindset, as it looks to ramp up its 5G offering over the next 12 months. “We need a shift of mindset, not just from operators and vendors but also from governments and regulators,” he said.  

Also in the news

Germany confirms that it will not ban Huawei from 5G 

Huawei and Sunrise hit 3.67Gbps in 5G tests 

Du back Huawei for 5G in Dubai

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry