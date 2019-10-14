ZTE and China Mobile launch standalone 5G trial in China

ZTE and China Mobile have successfully launched China’s first standalone 5G site, allowing the pair to showcase a range of edge computing, network slicing and smart manufacturing use cases…

ZTE and China Mobile have successfully launched China’s first standalone 5G site, allowing the pair to showcase a range of edge computing, network slicing and smart manufacturing use cases.

Launched in collaboration with Bluetron, the test facility in Zhenjiang will allow the partners to refine a whole range of Industry 4.0 use cases.

In a company statement, ZTE said that the partnership with China Mobile and Bluetron would enable it to fast track its plans for standalone 5G.

Current, non-standalone 5G is built on top of a 4G core, while standalone 5G will comprise a next generation core, in addition to a 5G radio access network.

"Committed to continuous technological innovation, ZTE works with operators and industry partners to explore the cooperation mode of the edge cloud and build an edge ecosystem together to comprehensively promote the commercial use of the MEC edge cloud and jointly promote the flourishing of 5G edge services," said Chen Xinyu, general manager of ZTE Telecom Cloud & Core Network Product Line.

China is expected to launch non-standalone 5G in the first half of 2020. It is expected to be among the first countries in the world to ramp up its offering to full, standalone 5G, in early 2021.

