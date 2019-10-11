Sunrise and Huawei hit 3.67Gbps in Swiss 5G speed tests

Swiss operator, Sunrise, has achieved speeds of 3.67Gbps across its 5G network, in a series of tests with Huawei. The successful speed test marks a new milestone in the pair's efforts to maximise performance on one of Europe's first 5G network…

Swiss operator, Sunrise, has achieved speeds of 3.67Gbps across its 5G network, in a series of tests with Huawei.

The successful speed test marks a new milestone in the pair's efforts to maximise performance on one of Europe's first 5G network, beating the previous test record of 2Gbps set earlier this year.

Sunrise was the first mobile operator in Europe to launch 5G services and is in the process of rapidly scaling up its fledgling network.

Sunrise currently provides 5G services in over 260 towns and cities in Switzerland.

"Switzerland is among the 5G pioneers at a global level with South Korea, Japan, the USA and China," Sunrise said in a statement to the press, upon the launch of its 5G networks in April. The latest speed test shows the companies determination to remain a 5G leader in Europe.

The test was made using 100MHz of C-Band spectrum over Sunrise's commercial network, which is powered by Huawei's network kit.

"Huawei innovative MU-MIMO technology substantially increases 5G capacity without additional requirement of spectrum and power resource," a Huawei spokesperson said.

Huawei and Sunrise will be showcasing their plans to ramp up 5G in Switzerland at the tenth Global Mobile Broadband Forum in Zurich next week.

