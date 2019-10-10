Thursday, 10 October 2019

BT to launch 5G in 20 UK towns and cities on Friday

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 09 October 19

EE became the first operator to launch 5G in the UK in May 2019

BT has announced that it will launch 5G mobile network services in 20 towns and cities across the UK this Friday. Britain's incumbent telecoms operator has also committed to scale up its 5G launch to reach 45 towns and cities by the end of the year…

BT has announced that it will launch 5G mobile network services in 20 towns and cities across the UK this Friday.

Britain's incumbent telecoms operator has also committed to scale up its 5G launch to reach 45 towns and cities by the end of the year.

Speaking to journalists at the company's head offices in London on Monday, BT's CEO for the Consumer Division, Marc Allera, said that the launch was the logical next step for BT after EE became the first operator to launch 5G in the UK.

"We are really excited to be announcing that 5G will be available to our BT customers so soon after we became the first operator in the UK to launch 5G through EE. We'll be launching 5G for BT customers this Friday in 20 large towns and cities across the UK, including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Coventry, Edinburgh, Leicester, London, and Manchester. We have 5G in more places than any other operator in the UK," he said.

"We will deliver 5G to a further 25 towns and cities by the end of the year. This means that BT customers will be some of the first in the UK to connect to 5G."

BT will launch 5G services for consumer and enterprise customers on Friday.  

Also in the news:

BT CEO: We want to be so much more than just another communications provider

EE boosts 5G connectivity in key locations across the UK

Is WIFI the missing link in the search for ubiquitous, gigabit connectivity?

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry