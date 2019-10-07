Zain launches 5G in Saudi Arabia

Zain Group has launched 5G services in Saudi Arabia, going live with its networks in 20 towns and cities across the Kingdom. Zain's network comprises 2,000 towers across the country, with plans to scale up to 2…

Zain Group has launched 5G services in Saudi Arabia, going live with its networks in 20 towns and cities across the Kingdom.

Zain's network comprises 2,000 towers across the country, with plans to scale up to 2,600 towers and 26 cities by the end of the current year. The launch follows Zain Group's 5G launch in Kuwait.

“5G will bring substantial change for the Kingdom’s telecom industry, creating new business models and unlocking opportunities for many sectors such as financial, ICT, agricultural, tourism, entertainment, automotive, health, education and public sectors, to name a few. The technology is also expected to contribute significantly to the country’s economy, creating thousands of new jobs,” said Zain Group's vice chairman and group CEO, Bader Al Kharafi.

“Zain KSA will continue to enhance its services and launch innovative offerings that guarantee satisfaction for its 8.3 million customers. We are keen to offer 5G services to all business and individual clients through various service packages at competitive rates,” he added.

5G is expected to be a key enabler for Saudi Arabia as it looks to diversify its economy away from an over reliance on oil and gas. Saudi Arabia has made the digitalisation of its economy a central pillar of its Saudi Vison 2030 strategy.

Also in the news:

du backs Huawei over 5G in Dubai

The UAE leads the way on the Middle East's 5G journey

Vodafone to launch in Oman