EE boosts 5G connectivity in key locations across the UK

EE has ramped up its 5G rollout, boosting coverage in busy areas of the UK.

EE now boasts 5G coverage in 20 towns and cities across the country, more than any other UK operator.

EE has added coverage to London's Waterloo, Liverpool Street and Charing Cross mainline train stations, as well as boosting network availability in Birmingham and Manchester.

“Switching on 5G in more busy places will help to keep our customers connected to the things that matter to them the most. Our engineers are building new 5G sites every day and increasing capacity on 4G sites – all part of our ambition to keep all of our customers connected 100% of the time,” said Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division.

EE now has new 5G sites at some of the UK’s most popular places, including:

• Market Street on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile

• Cardiff’s St David’s shopping centre and Morgan Arcade

• London’s Piccadilly Circus, Clapham Common, and Hampton Court Palace gardens

• Albert Square, the home of Manchester’s Christmas markets

• Belfast’s Great Northern Mall and City Hall

• Birmingham’s historical Victoria Square, the Mailbox and Brindley Place, which hosted 4.5 million visitors last year

EE was the first operator in the UK to launch 5G, when it switched on its next generation networks in May 2019. EE plans to deliver 5G to a further seven cities by the end of this year. According to EE, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds, Hull, Sheffield and Nottingham should all receive 5G connectivity in 2019.