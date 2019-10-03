Ericsson completes Kathrein acquisition to bolster R&D offering in Europe

Ericsson has acquired German antenna specialist firm, Kathrein, closing a deal that was first announced in February. The Rosenheim headquartered firm has more than 20 points of presence in Germany…

Ericsson has acquired German antenna specialist firm, Kathrein, closing a deal that was first announced in February.

The Rosenheim headquartered firm has more than 20 points of presence in Germany, Romania, the US, Mexico, and China.

The acquisition will help Ericsson bolster its research and development programmes in its antenna and filter divisions across Europe and in the US.

"A very warm welcome to our new colleagues. We are confident that together, we will evolve our radio products that customers need for 5G and beyond. By integrating radios with antennas while making the best use of site space, we will continue to develop a world-class next-generation portfolio,” said Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of business area networks, Ericsson.

The acquisition will bring around 4,000 highly skilled employees in to Ericsson's research and development and production divisions, at a time when the company is already ramping up its activity across Europe. In addition to boosting its R&D offering, the acquisition will also help Ericsson to accelerate the rollout of a whole range of products in the radio access department.