The UAE leads the way in MENA's 5G journey

The UAE has been ranked as the most advanced country in the Middle East and Africa region in terms of its 5G rollout campaign, according to a new study. The UAE was one of the first countries in the world to launch 5G network services earlier in 2019. A new study, conducted by the Carphone Warehouse, ranked the UAE as the most technologically advanced nation in the region.

The UAE also placed third in a global context according to the study which measures the Total Connectivity Rating (Most Connected Countries) through four disticnt criteria: the movement infrastructure, information technology, global connectivity and social connectivity.

"The UAE is reaching positions and achievements on daily basis, which confirms its leadership and global competitiveness. A few days ago, the UAE has been ranked first in the Arab Region and 12th globally among the most competitive countries in the Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2019," said Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, director general at the Telecoms Regulatory Authority.

"Today, we are ranked first in the Arab Region and fourth globally in the use and application of 5G, ahead of the most advanced countries in the world. We will continue to strive for the lead with determination and strength, guided by the directives of our wise leadership, to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 and the National Agenda Goals."

The industry's trade association, the GSMA, has tipped the MENA region to lead on early 5G deployment, with their chief regulatory officer, John Giusti, singling the region out for special praise.

“Backed by proactive government support, mobile operators, particularly in the GCC Arab States, have been quick to establish the foundations for global leadership in the deployment of 5G technology, moving rapidly from trials to early commercialisation,” said John Giusti, chief regulatory officer at the GSMA.

