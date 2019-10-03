MainOne lands subsea cable in Ivory Coast to complete West African expansion

MainOne has landed its subsea telecoms cable in the Ivory Coast, marking its final landing in West Africa. The cable landed in Grand Bassam, as part of an expansion project to bring additional capacity to the Ivory Coast and Senegal…

The cable landed in Grand Bassam, as part of an expansion project to bring additional capacity to the Ivory Coast and Senegal.

“We recognise the role that broadband infrastructure plays in driving the growth of the digital economy and economic development in the 21st Century and are excited that we can enable these investments in Cote D’Ivoire. We look forward to energizing the digital ecosystem, not just in Cote D’Ivoire, but also in neighbouring countries as we bring the new submarine cable connection and Grand Bassam data centre into service,” said MainOne CEO, Funke Opeke.

Following the landing, the cable will be connected to an existing branching unit of the MainOne cable in the Ivorian capital of Abidjan.

MainOne is the first commercial cable deployment in the region to deploy spectrum sharing capabilities, which will lower the cost of delivering broadband services across the region. It will also all for the expansion of 4G mobile network services.

