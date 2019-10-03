Tata Communications appoints new CEO

Thursday, 03 October 2019

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Thursday 03 October 19

The new CEO will take up the reins at Tata Communications with immediate effect

Digital infrastructure specialist Tata Communications has appointed a new managing director and group CEO to oversee its operations, according to a company release.

Amur S Lakshminarayanan brings 35 years of industry experience to the role and has previously held senior positions at TCS Japan and HiTech.  

“I am truly excited to join another Tata company. Tata Communications’ leadership in India, strong international presence with its talent base, technology capabilities and global network reach puts it in a strong position to help customers with their digital transformation. I look forward to working with our customers and partners to harness the next phase of growth,” he said.

Lakshminarayanan will be tasked with driving Tata Communications strategic direction as the company looks to cultivate new business opportunities overseas.

In other news, Tata Communications has announced that it will invest £250 million in a new full fibre network to serve hard to reach communities in the UK.

The investment with Jurassic Fibre will serve communities in the south west of England.

"Fibre optic broadband connectivity will enable residents and businesses across the South West of England to realise the potential of digital technology," said Carol Wilson, head of Europe and UK, TCS Communications.

 

