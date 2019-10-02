Wednesday, 02 October 2019

Meet the finalists: The WCA 2019 CEO of the Year

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 02 October 19

The World Communication Awards 2019 will be held on the 30th October 2019, at London’s De Vere Grand Connaught Room

At the end of this month, Total Telecom will reveal the CEO of the Year at the prestigious World Communication Awards. This year saw a swathe of entries from across the industry, as the judges battled to get the final shortlist down to a select group of four.
 
"The CEO of the Year award is really the highlight of the WCAs and this year's shortlist shows the real calibre of the entries we received. Clearly, there is an emphasis on fibre network services among the entrants, as the telecoms sector continues to push towards that ubiquitous, gigabit connectivity," a spokesman for the WCA judges said.
 
This year’s shortlisted entrants for the CTO of the year award are: 
 
 
Greg Mesch, CEO and co-founder of CityFibre
 
CityFibre has been one of the driving forces behind the UK’s digital revolution. Mesch has been a genuine champion of the fibre to the home movement in the UK and has been instrumental in shifting the country’s focus away from its archaic copper networks and on to next generation full fibre networks.
 
 
Iñigo García del Cerro, CEO, UFINET
 
Del Cerro has been leading UFINET since 1998, during which time the company has seen exponential growth. In 2017, Del Cerro spearheaded an initiative to diversify UFINET’s focus away from the Spanish domestic market and into Latin America – a move that has afforded the company enormous success. In 2018, Del Cerro also led the negotiations with major utility supplier, ENEL, to acquire a 21 per cent stake in UFINET for €150 million.
 
 
Eduardo Falzoni, CEO, GlobeNet
 
Falzoni brings over 25 years’ international experience to the role of CEO at GlobeNet. Over the past 2 years, Falzoni has overseen the evolution of the company’s core Network and Capacity services offering to include IP, IaaS and Security solutions. This process has required significant investment and will help to future proof the company’s service portfolio in the future.
 
 
Alexandre Pebereau, CEO, iBasis
 
Pebereau has played a key role in revolutionising and re-energising the business focus of iBasis., advocating for greater scale, digitalised platforms and a different entrepreneurial business approach. He has also been instrumental in raising funds through private equity and institutional financial investors.
 
The World Communication Awards 2019 will be held on the 30th October 2019, at London’s De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms.
The CEO of the Year category is sponsored by NTT Comm
