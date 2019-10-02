Vodafone shares unused 4G spectrum to boost rural connectivity in the UK

Vodafone has become the first UK telco to share its unused 4G spectrum, in a bid to boost connectivity in Britain's hard to reach rural communities. Vodafone will share some of its excess spectrum in the 2.6GHz band with local broadband provider…

Vodafone has become the first UK telco to share its unused 4G spectrum, in a bid to boost connectivity in Britain's hard to reach rural communities.

Vodafone will share some of its excess spectrum in the 2.6GHz band with local broadband provider, StrattoOpencell, who will use it to provide fixed wireless broadband to customers who are unable to receive fibre fixed line services.

The fixed wireless offering will deliver speeds of up to 120Mbps.

“Vodafone has a long history of innovation, from sending the first text message to conducting the first 5G holographic call. We are delighted to become the first mobile company in the UK to share some of our spectrum to extend rural coverage," Vodafone UK’s Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery said.

The move follows a decision by UK telecoms regulator, Ofcom, to allow mobile network operators to share spectrum, in a bid to improve connectivity in Britain's hard to reach and rural communities.

“Our new sharing approach aims to help more people access the airwaves they need to create local networks around the UK, including improving connections in rural areas. Vodafone and StrattoOpencell are the first to take advantage of this. We look forward to seeing how others use our new spectrum access approach to support innovation and enable local communities to have better connections,” said Philip Marnick, Group Director, Spectrum, Ofcom.

StrattoOpencell will initially use the spectrum to provide broadband services to subscribers in Devon.

Also in the news:

Openreach lays out its plans for a fully connected Britain

Masmovil and Orange sign 5G + FTTH network sharing agreement in Spain