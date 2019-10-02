Masmovil and Orange reach 5G and fibre network sharing agreement in Spain

Masmovil has reached a new network sharing agreement with Orange Spain, which will underpin the company's 5G and full fibre fixed line offerings in Spain…

The agreement will allow Masmovil to reach 14.2 million homes with its full fibre, gigabit capable, fixed line broadband services, by the end of 2020. The deal will also save the company around €40 million per year.

As part of the deal, Masmovil will also gain access to Orange Spain's 5G mobile network. Orange is set to install 1,500 new sites before the end of 2021.

“This new agreement will allow us to finalize the development of a unique model in Europe for the construction of our own high-speed networks of the fourth operator in the most efficient possible way. In addition, together with the good commercial and financial progress recorded by Masmovil in the first half of the year, we have substantially improved our guidance”, said Meinrad Spenger, CEO of Masmovil.

