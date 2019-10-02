Wednesday, 02 October 2019

Masmovil and Orange reach 5G and fibre network sharing agreement in Spain

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 01 October 19

The Group will gain access to Orange Spain's 5G network, which is to be deployed in 40 towns and cities across Spain and cover 35 per cent of the Spanish population

Masmovil has reached a new network sharing agreement with Orange Spain, which will underpin the company's 5G and full fibre fixed line offerings in Spain…

Masmovil has reached a new network sharing agreement with Orange Spain, which will underpin the company's 5G and full fibre fixed line offerings in Spain.

The agreement will allow Masmovil to reach 14.2 million homes with its full fibre, gigabit capable, fixed line broadband services, by the end of 2020. The deal will also save the company around €40 million per year.

As part of the deal, Masmovil will also gain access to Orange Spain's 5G mobile network. Orange is set to install 1,500 new sites before the end of 2021.

“This new agreement will allow us to finalize the development of a unique model in Europe for the construction of our own high-speed networks of the fourth operator in the most efficient possible way. In addition, together with the good commercial and financial progress recorded by Masmovil in the first half of the year, we have substantially improved our guidance”, said Meinrad Spenger, CEO of Masmovil.

Also in the news

Europe still key 5G battleground for Huawei

T-Mobile begins 700MHz 5G testing in Holland

Ericsson ramps up production in Poland

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry