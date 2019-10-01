Virgin Media launches first phase of its Gig1 Gigabit broadband programme

Virgin Media has launched the first phase of its Gig1 programme, delivering gigabit speed broadband services to 100,000 properties in the UK. The scheme will ultimately deliver 15 million gigabit connections across the country by 2021…

Virgin Media has launched the first phase of its Gig1 programme, delivering gigabit speed broadband services to 100,000 properties in the UK.

The scheme will ultimately deliver 15 million gigabit connections across the country by 2021. The scheme will make use of Virgin Media's existing cable network to deliver gigabit capable broadband via DOCSIS 3.1 technology.

Phase one of the rollout will see Virgin Media deliver gigabit connectivity to up to 100,000 customers in the city of Southampton.

“By launching our hyperfast Gig1 services in Southampton today, we’re marking the start of next-generation gigabit connectivity across our entire network at a speed and scale unmatched by anyone else. This service is more than 20 times faster than the UK’s average broadband speed, meaning that households can do everything they want to do online, at the same time, without delay and are well set for whatever comes next. The Government has called for nationwide gigabit connectivity and we’re helping them leap forward to reach this ambition,” said Jeff Dodds, chief operating officer at Virgin Media.