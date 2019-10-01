UK govt pledges £5bn to fast track fibre rollout

The UK government will allocate £5 billion to expedite the rollout of full fibre broadband network services across the country, according to senior government officials. …

The government will create the £5 billion fund, to provide gigabit capable broadband services to hard to reach rural communities.

The move comes as the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid, announced a raft of investments in various infrastructure projects.

"It will be the biggest increase in infrastructure investment by the government that this country has ever seen. These are the things that we rely on every day: the roads that take us to work, take our kids to school, the fibre optics that can help small businesses trade with people throughout the world," he told journalists from Sky News.

The government has already committed to providing fibre to the home (FTTH) connectivity to every home and business in the UK before the end of 2025.

With 2.5 million premises now passed, the latest figures issued by Ofcom shows that 8 per cent of UK homes and businesses can now receive FTTH services, up from 7 per cent in May 2019. The UK has added around 400,000 premises to its full fibre networks in the past four months.

