New York amongst three cities added to Verizon's 5G footprint

Verizon officially turned on its 5G network in three new cities this week, including New York.



As with the telco's other 5G Ultra Wideband network launches to date, the coverage area is limited. The service is available in three of New York's five boroughs – Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx – and coverage is concentrated on business and tourist areas; Manhattan's Midtown, Financial District, Harlem, St Patrick's cathedral, Madison Square Garden and the theatre district feature on Verizon's list, amongst other locations.



In addition to the Big Apple, Verizon has launched 5G in Panama City, Florida, and Boise, Idaho, again in selected areas. The Panama City deployment forms part of $25 million network investment programme to rebuild after Hurricane Michael hit Florida a year ago.



"We're continuing to build and expand our 5G Ultra Wideband network in both large cities, like New York and Chicago, and in smaller cities like Boise, Panama City and Providence," said Kyle Malady, chief technology officer at Verizon.



"Today our customers can expect to find our 5G Ultra Wideband network in business districts and public spaces where residents gather and tourists visit, and it will expand quickly to other areas as well," Malady said.



With the addition of New York, Panama City and Boise, Verizon now offers 5G UWB in parts of 13 cities. It aims to exceed 30 by the end of this year.