Telus makes C$16 billion investment pledge in Alberta

Telus has announced it will invest C$16 billion (€11 billion) in the province of Alberta over the next five years, spending on fixed and mobile networks and job creation.



The Canadian operator said it aims to connect more homes and businesses in the province to its PureFibre network, as well as laying the groundwork for the rollout of 5G. It also made all the right noises about boosting its IoT capabilities, supporting the agricultural community, and improving healthcare for the province's population, which numbers more than 4 million.



Telus' fibre network "ensures all citizens have access to the digital tools to drive improved health, social and economic outcomes, enabling entrepreneurs, start-ups and home-based businesses to benefit from the same Internet speeds, functionality, reliability and security that large enterprises currently enjoy," said Telus president and CEO Darren Entwistle.



In addition to technology spend, the telco said the investment plan also cover the creation of 5,000 jobs in the province over the next five years.



"Furthermore, across our vast partner ecosystem, Telus’ investment in network infrastructure will support the creation of 20,000 family-supporting jobs," over the same period, the telco said.



Telus said it invested C$45 billion in Alberta over the 2000-2018 period and has spent C$3 billion on the rollout of the PureFibre network both in the province and elsewhere since 2013. The network now covers 2 million premises, but the operator did not disclose how many have taken up the service.