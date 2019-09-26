Globe Telecom inks deal for 150 new towers

Globe Telecom will add 150 new towers to its network in the northern part of the Philippines after brokering a deal with Transcend Towers Infrastructure.



The telco said it has signed a memo of understanding (MoU) that will see Transcend Towers, a unit of infrastructure specialist American Tower, build an initial 150 sites in North Luzon.



It did not comment on any further build-out beyond the first 150.



"There is a significant need to accelerate our infrastructure build for our customers to fully enjoy the benefit of a digital lifestyle," said Rizza Maniego-Eala, chief financial officer at Globe Telecom, in a statement.



Specifically, the telco is looking to improve its network density in North Luzon, Maniego-Eala said.



The deal forms part of the government's common towers initiative, under which it aims to roll out 50,000 new, shared towers across the country in the next decade.



The Transcend deal is the third of its kind for Globe, which signed MoUs with ISOC Infrastructure and Malaysia's edotco in June, and Aboitiz InfraCapital and Frontier Tower Associates in July.