Ofcom investigates EE network outage

Ofcom on Tuesday announced it has opened an investigation into an EE mobile network outage that occurred earlier this year.



The UK regulator said it is looking at whether EE parent BT fully complied with its obligations under the Communications Act and related conditions governing the sector when it suffered a network outage on 21 May.



Specifically, Ofcom is investigating whether it breached rules regarding the ability to contact the emergency services. These include ensuring uninterrupted access to emergency organisations via the phone service and providing accurate caller location information to 112 and 999 services.



"Opening an investigation does not imply that we have yet formed any view about whether or not the company has breached any regulatory or legal provisions," Ofcom noted.



It aims to complete the evidence-gathering phase of the investigation by December.