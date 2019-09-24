KT reaches 1 million 5G subs, launches 5G roaming

KT Corp became the latest major telco to sign up 1 million 5G subscribers at the weekend, exactly a month after domestic rival SK Telecom reached the same milestone.



The operator reached the 1 million mark 172 after the commercial launch of 5G in April. That's a pretty rapid rate of uptake, particularly taking into account the fact that the telco's overall mobile subs base stands less than 22 million. When KT Corp presented its Q2 figures in July it noted that 5G penetration stood at 1.9%; its 5G base has clearly more than doubled since then.



In addition to sharing its 5G subscriber information, KT revealed that it has launched 5G roaming services alongside three other international telcos: TIM, Sunrise and Elisa.



"KT is leading the roaming market with 'Super Plan'," crowed Park Hyun-jin, managing director of KT's 5G business division. The telco presented Super Plan, which offers unlimited data and unlimited data roaming, earlier this year.



Super Plan's unlimited data ranked third in a customer survey conducted by KT looking at the purchasing decisions driving 5G adoption. The prime motivation for upgrading to 5G was the technological advances it brings, such as 5G C-DRX battery saving technology, the firm explained, while unlimited data roaming came in fifth.