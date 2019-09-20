Three gives its 4G networks some TLC as customer data consumption surges past 10Gb per month

Three has updated its 4G networks in the UK, in a move that could boost LTE speeds by up to 150 per cent. The UK’s fourth biggest mobile network operator has upgraded over 6,000 sites across the country…

The UK’s fourth biggest mobile network operator has upgraded over 6,000 sites across the country, installing new antennae and releasing new spectrum in the 1,400MHz band to boost speeds. Subscribers with compatible handsets will see their download speeds increase by 150 per cent, while other subscribers will see at least a 50 per cent increase.

“5G is a game changer for Three’s current and future customers. It will bring faster speeds, a better experience and masses of capacity which will benefit our 4G customers as well. While we are investing heavily in 5G, 4G is still very important for our mobile and home broadband services,” said Dave Dyson, chief executive officer at Three UK.

“These upgrades will ensure that our data hungry customers are getting the best possible 4G experience as 5G rolls out.”

In addition to the network upgrade, Three UK has also refarmed some of its existing 3G spectrum to 4G, further increasing its network speeds.

The network improvements come as Three’s 10 million customers saw their average data consumption rise to 10Gb per month – compared to a UK average of just 2.9Gb. Three will look to build on its customers heavy data usage as it makes the transition fro 4G to 5G network technology over the course of the coming months.

