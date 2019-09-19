Huawei calls for ‘commercial approach’ as it considers selling its 5G tech to western firms

Huawei’s deputy chairman, Ken Hu, called for the global telecoms industry to take a ‘commercial approach’ as it looks to address security concerns surrounding Huawei’s 5G network infrastructure. Last week, Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei said that his company would be willing to sell its 5G technology to Western vendors who would then be free to alter its code and trouble shoot any specific security concerns…

Last week, Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei said that his company would be willing to sell its 5G technology to Western vendors who would then be free to alter its code and trouble shoot any specific security concerns.

Speaking at the Huawei Connect 2019 event in Shanghai on Wednesday, Hu was asked whether there had been any progress of this front and whether any specific vendors had enquired about purchasing Huawei’s tech and IP. While Hu declined to comment on who Huawei might be willing to lease or sell its 5G technology to, he did state that any deal would have to be commercially beneficial for the Chinese tech giant.

“Regarding what Mr Ren proposed in his recent interview – it is not a complicated situation.,” Hu said.

“On the one hand, 5G is making rapid progress in the market on the other hand there is still a controversial debate around the supply chain, the value chain surrounding 5G and Huawei.

“If the proposal was to be implemented on the one hand it would support competition in 5G across the global supply chain. We believe that competition is beneficial for the industry. We are extremely willing to see this happen.

Hu reiterated the fact that, to date, no evidence has been supplied by the US government to substantiate its allegations and called on the international telecoms community to work with his company to alleviate any security concerns.

“We have become aware of some security concerns. However, those concerns are not based on sound arguments because they are made by those without the technology. So, at best, those are just suspicions or doubts or guesses.

“If we take a commercial approach to 5G we can develop the technology around 5G and help to alleviate those security concerns,” Hu said.