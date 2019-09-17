Tuesday, 17 September 2019

O2 ramps up R&D for 5G connected ambulances

Chris Kelly
Tuesday 17 September 19

The UK mobile network operator has signed a deal with the National Health Service to develop a series of healthcare related 5G use cases

O2 has announced that it is to accelerate its research and development in the field of 5G connected ambulances, after signing a deal with Samsung and the NHS in the UK…

O2 has announced that it is to accelerate its research and development in the field of 5G connected ambulances, after signing a deal with Samsung and the NHS in the UK.

“Healthcare is one of the areas set to benefit most from 5G technology.” O2’s chief operating officer, Derek McManus, told reporters at The Telegraph.

O2 will conduct a test pilot programme with six 5G connected ambulances from the East of England Ambulance Trust showcasing a range of cutting-edge healthcare use cases.

“Telcos are obviously keen to see a return on their 5G investments and turning their attention to industrial use cases is one way to do that. There is no doubt that healthcare is one of the verticals that can instantly benefit from 5G and I would expect to see more announcements like this from the UK’s other mobile network operators soon,” said James Casey, a telecoms analyst with Swift.

The initial pilot will take place at Millbrook vehicle test centre in Bedfordshire, where O2 has a number of connected vehicle test cases in operation.

Also in the news

Openreach boosts commitment to Wales with the appointment of new board

Vodafone: Ofcom must regulate on fact

Three CEO: EE led on 4G but 5G is our time to shine

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry