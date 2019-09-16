Openreach boosts its commitment to Wales with appointment of designated board

The UK's incumbent broadband provider, Openreach, has appointed a new Board for Wales, to oversee its strategic direction and boost its levels of separation from BT. Almost 95 per cent of homes and businesses in Wales can already access superfast broadband services…

The UK's incumbent broadband provider, Openreach, has appointed a new Board for Wales, to oversee its strategic direction and boost its levels of separation from BT.

Almost 95 per cent of homes and businesses in Wales can already access superfast broadband services, with Openreach turning its attention to boosting availability of ultrafast, fibre to the home services in the country.

“There’s a great deal of work going on in Wales to extend fibre broadband even further across the country and to future proof the network for generations to come," said Kim Mears, Openreach’s Managing Director for Infrastructure Development.

“The decision to establish an Openreach Cymru Wales Board reflects the investments we’re making across the nation and the importance we place on getting this right for our customers in Wales.

“We recently established a similar Board for Scotland and it’s working well for us. I’m both honoured and delighted to be chairing the Openreach Cymru Wales Board.”

Openreach has committed to providing FTTH services to four million people in the UK by the year 2021, as it looks to significantly ramp up its Fibre First campaign across the country.

