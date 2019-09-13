Quintillion and AP Telecom partner up to connect the US and Asia

Alaskan based telecommunications provider, Quintillion, has announced that it will collaborate with AP Telecom to lay a new subsea cable between Asia and North America. Quintillion plans to lay a 200Tbps subsea cable to connect the North America and Asia via the trans Pacific route…

Alaskan based telecommunications provider, Quintillion, has announced that it will collaborate with AP Telecom to lay a new subsea cable between Asia and North America.

Quintillion plans to lay a 200Tbps subsea cable to connect the North America and Asia via the trans Pacific route.

“When Quintillion’s transpacific cable goes live, we will be able to service Asian and North American customers at speeds and capacity levels never achieve in the Pacific region. This is truly a game changer for both markets,” said Mac McHale, Quintillion’s chief revenue officer.

Quintillion is yet to confirm the exact route of the proposed cable. However, it is widely expected to originate in Quintillion's home city of Anchorage, Alaska.

“We are thrilled to be a part of such an important project in one of the world’s most significant telecom markets, working within the Quintillion team to help extend their reach,” said Sean Bergin, APTelecom president and member of the PTC board of governors.

“The demand for data continues to grow and this is especially true of Asia and North America. Given its asset base, Quintillion has a unique value proposition and APTelecom is looking forward to supporting their sales activities with a focus on Asia and the US.”

