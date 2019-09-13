With the lowest maximum download speed in Europe, can the UK really consider itself a 5G leader?

The UK has the slowest maximum download speeds of any of the 12 countries who have so far launched 5G services, clocking a maximum speed of just 599Mbps. The UK ranked below Spain…

The UK has the slowest maximum download speeds of any of the 12 countries who have so far launched 5G services, clocking a maximum speed of just 599Mbps.

The UK ranked below Spain, Romania, Germany, Italy, Kuwait, Finland the UAE, South Korea, Switzerland, Australia and the US, in the latest speed test report, issued by Opensignal.

The latest version of the report, which evaluates 5G network speeds up until the 2nd of September, revealed that only four countries offered maximum download speeds in excess of 1Gbps. Unsurprisingly, the US – who launched 5G using predominantly mmWave spectrum – topped the list, with maximum 5G downloads of 1.815Gbps. However, Australia, Switzerland and South Korea – all of whom launched 5G with spectrum in the 3.4-3.8GHz band – also achieved high download speeds in excess of 1Gbps.

Switzerland was the fastest of the European destinations, clocking speeds of 1.240Gbps, followed by Finland (933Mbps), Italy (752Mbps), Germany (740Mbps), Romania (712 Mbps) and Spain (666Mbps).

The UK's score of 599Mbps was up by just 30Mbps since it logged top speeds of just 569Mbps during the first months of its launch.

