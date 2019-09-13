Helios Towers eyes IPO in London ahead of African 5G focus

Helios Towers has announced that it intends to file for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), as African carriers gear up to launch 5G in Africa in the coming years. The company plans to raise $125 million through the issuance of the new shares in the company…

Helios Towers has announced that it intends to file for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), as African carriers gear up to launch 5G in Africa in the coming years.

The company plans to raise $125 million through the issuance of the new shares in the company, in addition to the sale of existing shares.

Helios Towers has assets in five of Africa’s fastest growing telecoms markets, namely, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo (“DRC”), the Republic of Congo, Ghana and South Africa.

Helios Tower currently provides towers access for a number of Africa’s biggest telcos, including Airtel, Orange, MTN and Vodacom.

“The Sub-Saharan Africa telecommunications market is and will continue to be one of the most exciting and high growth in the world. The underlying demographic and macro-economic trends are compelling: a young, growing and increasingly urbanised population whose demand for high quality mobile voice and data services continues unabated, which is being further fuelled by expansion of 3G and 4G services and one day 5G services; and GDP growth that across our markets is expected to be 4.5 per cent. per annum to 2024,” said Kash Pandya, CEO of Helios Towers said.

Helios Towers has delivered 18 consecutive quarters of growth in adjusted EBIDTA, which stood at $201 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Also in the news:

Telenor and Axiata call off merger in Southeast Asia

Airtel signs up 100m subscribers in Africa

MainOne Cable to boost connectivity in West Africa