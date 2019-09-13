Carriers World Awards 2019 winners announced

Total Telecom has revealed the winners of the Carriers World Awards 2019, at a vibrant and bustling ceremony at the end of day one of the conference. In collaboration with China Mobile International, the 2019 Carriers World Awards celebrated innovation and achievement across the industry…

In collaboration with China Mobile International, the 2019 Carriers World Awards celebrated innovation and achievement across the industry.

The Carriers World Awards are voted for by industry peers, with over 28,000 votes being cast across 13 categories this year.

"This year we saw a record number of votes cast, which shows that Carriers really value this opportunity to rate their peers,” said Rob Chambers, managing director of Total Telecom.

"The sheer number of entries was impressive too, which just goes to show that the industry is really focussing on evolving it's strategies and business models across the board."

This year’s winners were:

Best Cloud Service Provider - AWS

Best Data Centre Exchange or Internet Exchange - DATA4

Best Enterprise Proposition - GTT

Best IoT initiative - Airtel Business

Best Network Automation Initiative - Telstra

Best Platform / CPaaS Initiative - GlobeNet

Best Security Initiative - Tata Communications.

Most Innovative Wholesaler - Ufinet

Business Transformation Initiative - Torry Harris Integration Solutions.

New Market Innovation - Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier.

UCaaS Product of the Year - Fuze

Best Regional Carrier - Ufinet

Best Global Carrier - Airtel Business