Airtel launches its first Gigabit fibre broadband offering in India

India’s third biggest telco by subscribers, Bharti Airtel, has launched its first gigabit capable broadband service on the sub-continent.

Airtel’s Xtreme Fiber package is available to retail customers, starting at around 3,999 rupees per month ($56).

Airtel has banked on content to add an additional incentive to subscribers, bundling the deal with three months Netflix subscription and a one year Amazon Prime subscription.

Airtel’s Xtreme Fiber will directly compete with Reliance Jio’s GigaFiber product, as the pair vie to speed up India’s digital revolution.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Airtel will originally launch Xtreme Fiber in 15 Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Pune and Bangalore

Airtel has plans to launch the product in more locations later in the year.

“Airtel is on an exciting mission to provide a broad array of digital services and platforms that can form the foundation for a rising India. As part of our digital entertainment play, our vision is to truly massify digital entertainment and make it accessible to more and more customers through innovative platforms,” said Adarsh Nair, chief product officer, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel will hope that by being among India’s first movers on fixed line fibre to the home services, it can sign up more subscribers to its lucrative tri and quad play packages. India remains one of the most competitive markets in the world for telcos, with average ARPU falling to just $1.50.

