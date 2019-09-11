Wednesday, 11 September 2019

Huawei drops US lawsuit, after government returns telecoms kit

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
The US Department of Commerce originally seized and impounded a shipment of telecoms equipment from Huawei in 2017

Chinese tech giant, Hauwei has dropped its law suit in the US, after the government returned a selection of telecoms equipment it seized in 2017. Huawei originally filed the lawsuit in June 2019, over what it called the "…

Chinese tech giant, Hauwei has dropped its law suit in the US, after the government returned a selection of telecoms equipment it seized in 2017.

Huawei originally filed the lawsuit in June 2019, over what it called the "unlawful and arbitrary" confiscation of its equipment.

Two years ago, the US government seized a shipment of Ethernet switches, computer servers and other telecoms equipment, which had been sent to California for certification. The US Department of Commerce seized the cargo but then dithered over whether it thought that an export licence was required for the shipment.  

"Arbitrary and unlawful government actions like this – detaining property without cause or explanation – should serve as a cautionary tale for all companies doing normal business in the United States, and should be subject to legal constraints," said Dr. Song Liuping, Huawei's chief legal officer.

This week, the equipment was returned to Huawei, prompting it to drop its law suit. However, another law suit which Huawei filed against its being added to the US' Entity List, still remains active.

In a recent statement to the press, Huawei claimed that the US government has been using "every tool at its disposal – including both judicial and administrative powers – to disrupt the normal business operations of the company". 

