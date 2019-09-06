Friday, 06 September 2019

Gavin Patterson returns to head up Salesforce in Europe and the Middle East

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 06 September 19

Salesforce's share price edged up to $153.77 per share on upon news of Mr Patterson's appointment

Former BT chief exec, Gavin Paterson, has landed a new role as Salesforce's new chairman for Europe, The Middle East and Africa.

According to a report in the Financial Times, Patterson will be in charge of shaping Salesforce's strategic direction within the region, as it looks to invest around $6bn in projects in the UK and France.

“Gavin is a highly respected leader and innovator, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to Salesforce as our Emea Chairman,” Salesforce’s co-chief executives, Marc Benioff and Keith Block, said in a joint statement.

“His extensive experience in digital communications, customer engagement and systems delivery makes him a powerful addition to our EMEA team as we head into the next phase of growth and customer success in the region.”

Patterson served as BT's chief exec for 5 years and was tasked with revitalising the company and streamline its workforce. He also oversaw the company's acquisition of mobile network operator EE. However, the BT board of directors lost faith with Patterson's plans, as the company' share price continued to plummet during his tenure.

BT was one of Salesforce's biggest customers and Patterson will hope to continue the relationship between the two companies, as BT continues to boost its customer service offering.  

