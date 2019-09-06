New regional director to oversee rapid growth for Airtel in East Africa

Airtel Africa has appointed a new regional director for East Africa to oversee the company's expansion in the key strategic region. Ian Ferraro will take up the reins as Airtel's regional director for East Africa with immediate effect…

Airtel Africa has appointed a new regional director for East Africa to oversee the company's expansion in the key strategic region.

Ian Ferraro will take up the reins as Airtel's regional director for East Africa with immediate effect, bringing more than 12 years industry experience to the role.

Ferraro has previously served as CEO of Vodacom Tanzania PLC, the CEO of Vodacom Lesotho and Chief Commercial Officer at Vodacom Business Africa.

“We are excited to welcome Ian as Regional Director for East Africa, which includes Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda. He brings a wealth of relevant telecommunications and mobile money experience within the region and will be an asset to the business. He will be part of the Africa Executive Committee based in Nairobi and will focus on driving growth across voice, data and mobile money in East Africa,” said Raghunath Mandava, Airtel Africa’s chief executive officer.

Airtel Africa has recently announced that it has surpassed the 100 million customer mark and is seeing particularly strong growth in East Africa.

"The positive momentum we have seen in customer acquisition, further underpins our medium-term aspirations for revenue and profit growth. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the teams that have worked hard to get us here,” Mandava said.

Also in the news:

Ooredoo's new CEO eyes growth in North Africa

Telekom Kenya braces for huge lay-offs ahead of merger

Orange sees strong growth in MENA